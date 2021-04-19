Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Given New $125.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SPG. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an inline rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $99.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $102.12.

SPG stock opened at $117.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $38.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74. Simon Property Group has a 12 month low of $47.25 and a 12 month high of $121.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.40.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.33). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Simon Property Group will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.19%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 110.1% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 197.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 4,508 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at $685,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 222.6% in the 1st quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 348,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,635,000 after purchasing an additional 105,783 shares in the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

