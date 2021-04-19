SinglePoint (OTCMKTS:SING) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.85

SinglePoint, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SING)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.85 and last traded at $0.81, with a volume of 261972 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.74.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.13.

SinglePoint Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SING)

SinglePoint, Inc, a technology and acquisition company, provides hemp manufacturing, renewable energy, and payments solutions in the United States. The company engages in the retail distribution of proprietary in-house or hemp cigarette brands and non-cannibalistic private label products from other CBD manufactures; and provision of solar installation and financing brokerage services.

