Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Given a €100.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Sixt (ETR:SIX2) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SIX2. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Sixt in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oddo Bhf set a €118.00 ($138.82) target price on Sixt and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on Sixt and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of Sixt and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €111.40 ($131.06).

Shares of SIX2 opened at €113.60 ($133.65) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.99. Sixt has a 12 month low of €53.10 ($62.47) and a 12 month high of €120.20 ($141.41). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €108.87 and its 200-day moving average is €95.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion and a PE ratio of -160.45.

About Sixt

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

