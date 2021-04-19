Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Price Target Raised to $49.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $41.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.63.

Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $44.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.91 and a beta of 1.26. Skechers U.S.A. has a 52 week low of $22.61 and a 52 week high of $45.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 2.28%. Equities analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $5,718,000.00. Also, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $55,305.00. Insiders sold 511,168 shares of company stock valued at $19,475,234 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 1,650.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,264 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. 77.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

