SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Trading 7% Higher

Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM) traded up 7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.30 and last traded at $17.27. 13,117 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,829,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.14.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on SM Energy from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays downgraded shares of SM Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SM Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SM Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.13.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 6.60.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $320.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.41 million. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 55.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. On average, analysts forecast that SM Energy will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. SM Energy’s payout ratio is currently -4.17%.

In other SM Energy news, Director Rose M. Robeson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total value of $51,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,610.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in SM Energy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 70,036 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in SM Energy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 119,757 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,593 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 86,531 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 8,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 20,592 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 9,770 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

