SmartFinancial (SMBK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.16. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $31.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.52 million. On average, analysts expect SmartFinancial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SmartFinancial stock opened at $22.42 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. SmartFinancial has a 12 month low of $12.01 and a 12 month high of $23.96. The stock has a market cap of $338.83 million, a P/E ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a boost from SmartFinancial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. SmartFinancial’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of SmartFinancial from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

