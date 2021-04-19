Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Short Interest Update

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,380,000 shares, a growth of 55.6% from the March 15th total of 1,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,236,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $257,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,370 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC grew its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 753,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,990,000 after acquiring an additional 130,877 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 706,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,698,000 after acquiring an additional 84,800 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 485,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,752,000 after acquiring an additional 86,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robecosam AG grew its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 173.3% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 410,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,127,000 after acquiring an additional 260,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SQM opened at $55.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.66. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $60.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.59. The company has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.87, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.96.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $513.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.76 million. Analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SQM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.60.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

