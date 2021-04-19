Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Shares Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAH. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sonic Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Sonic Automotive by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 161,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,473,000 after acquiring an additional 41,642 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sonic Automotive by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 48,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 5,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Sonic Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $369,000. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sonic Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Shares of SAH opened at $50.49 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.83. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.42 and a 52-week high of $56.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.75 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. Sonic Automotive had a positive return on equity of 18.36% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.09%.

In related news, President Jeff Dyke sold 54,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $2,706,723.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 858,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,976,302.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Bruton Smith sold 13,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $640,505.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 445,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,889,522.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,905 shares of company stock valued at $5,430,926 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 33.01% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

