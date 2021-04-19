Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Hits New 1-Year High at $58.64

Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $58.64 and last traded at $58.61, with a volume of 17120 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.77.

Several brokerages have commented on SONVY. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonova in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sonova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 10th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Sonova from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonova in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Sonova has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.50. The company has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.77 and a beta of 0.70.

Sonova Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SONVY)

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing systems for adults and children with hearing impairment. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. It offers wireless communication products, rechargeable hearing aids, and professional audiological care services.

