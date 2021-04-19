Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) will post $0.70 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Southside Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.72. Southside Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Southside Bancshares will report full year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.73. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Southside Bancshares.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.40 million. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 24.55%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 2nd.

In other Southside Bancshares news, insider Jared C. Green sold 1,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $51,467.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,681.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Suni M. Davis sold 810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $32,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,926 shares in the company, valued at $197,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,585 shares of company stock valued at $929,018 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBSI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Southside Bancshares by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,824,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,690,000 after purchasing an additional 189,404 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Southside Bancshares by 309.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 36,507 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,200,000 after acquiring an additional 22,771 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 19,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $530,000. 48.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SBSI opened at $39.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.43. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 0.61. Southside Bancshares has a 12-month low of $23.51 and a 12-month high of $41.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This is an increase from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 58.18%.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

