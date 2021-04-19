SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC

Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 10.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,893,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 65,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,909,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 73,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,347,000 after acquiring an additional 17,047 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $322,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 12,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA DIA traded down $1.86 during trading on Monday, reaching $340.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,050,267. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $326.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $309.65. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $228.30 and a twelve month high of $342.43.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

