SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG) Shares Bought by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG) by 41.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CNRG. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,380,000.

Get SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF alerts:

CNRG stock opened at $106.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.75. SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF has a twelve month low of $38.75 and a twelve month high of $150.00.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.