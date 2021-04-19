SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Bought by Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for 3.3% of Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $5,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPLG. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $987,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 637.4% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 159,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,269,000 after acquiring an additional 137,709 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 12,918 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,666,000. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 406,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,967,000 after purchasing an additional 40,133 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPLG stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.88. 77,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,041,465. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.75. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.95 and a fifty-two week high of $49.12.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.