Spirit of America Management Corp NY Purchases Shares of 3,200 Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,200 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 230.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,240,120 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $197,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956,645 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $100,394,000. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 6,368,571 shares of the airline’s stock worth $296,839,000 after buying an additional 1,960,778 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1,101.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,583,280 shares of the airline’s stock worth $73,797,000 after buying an additional 1,451,500 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $52,390,000. 74.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Southwest Airlines news, President Thomas M. Nealon sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $214,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 156,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,814,893.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Montford sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $30,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,381,234.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,418 shares of company stock valued at $3,225,340. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LUV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Argus raised Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $59.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.24.

Shares of LUV stock opened at $62.39 on Monday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $22.47 and a 12-month high of $64.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.68) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

