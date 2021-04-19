Spirit of America Management Corp NY Sells 700 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY cut its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,450 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 935.9% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 404 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CTSH. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. William Blair upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.39.

CTSH stock opened at $80.62 on Monday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $47.39 and a one year high of $82.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $42.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.23). Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.06%.

In other news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $36,949.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,456,899.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

