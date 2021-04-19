Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Shares Gap Down to $62.11

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $62.11, but opened at $60.14. Sprout Social shares last traded at $60.70, with a volume of 1,829 shares traded.

Several research firms recently commented on SPT. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $55.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Sprout Social has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.11.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.99.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $37.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.87 million. Sprout Social’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven A. Collins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $718,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $99,645.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 188,223 shares of company stock worth $11,993,753.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Sprout Social by 4,410.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

About Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

