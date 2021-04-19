SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $558,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,524 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,391,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,063,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,879 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares during the period. 97.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SPSC opened at $105.64 on Monday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.10 and a 52-week high of $118.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.92 and a 200-day moving average of $99.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 93.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.89.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $83.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 18,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total transaction of $1,935,432.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,786,973.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO James J. Frome sold 1,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total transaction of $153,872.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 63,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,001,971.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,254 shares of company stock valued at $7,962,814 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SPSC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.60.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

