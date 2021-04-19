SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Shares Acquired by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in SPX FLOW were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLOW. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in SPX FLOW by 5,910.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPX FLOW during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in SPX FLOW by 146.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 129,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 76,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in SPX FLOW during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPX FLOW stock opened at $66.23 on Monday. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.65 and a fifty-two week high of $70.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $396.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.05 million. SPX FLOW had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 12.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. SPX FLOW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.25%.

A number of brokerages have commented on FLOW. Barclays increased their target price on SPX FLOW from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Vertical Research cut SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on SPX FLOW in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on SPX FLOW from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.57.

SPX FLOW Company Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, delivers, and services process technology solutions that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer, and other activities. It operates in two segments, Food and Beverage; and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers primarily under the APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

