Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Receives $224.57 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the forty-six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $224.81.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SQ shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Square from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

NYSE:SQ traded down $10.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $245.33. The stock had a trading volume of 10,691,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,822,885. Square has a twelve month low of $56.86 and a twelve month high of $283.19. The stock has a market cap of $111.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 389.42, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Square’s revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Square will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.88, for a total value of $22,788,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 16,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.18, for a total transaction of $4,104,066.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,165,190.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,262,260 shares of company stock worth $293,942,536. 21.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Square by 33,045.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,594,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,870,539,000 after buying an additional 8,568,716 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Square in the fourth quarter valued at $597,618,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Square by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,482,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $540,316,000 after buying an additional 112,857 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Square by 231.5% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,646,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,300,000 after buying an additional 1,149,672 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Square by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,394,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,435,000 after buying an additional 19,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

