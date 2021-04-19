Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys Shares of 8,560 Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Northwest Pipe as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,027,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,080,000 after buying an additional 93,540 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 811,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,973,000 after buying an additional 131,681 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC grew its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 404,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,435,000 after buying an additional 11,616 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 299,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,482,000 after buying an additional 6,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 113,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after buying an additional 3,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NWPX opened at $33.36 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.50. Northwest Pipe has a twelve month low of $19.33 and a twelve month high of $38.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $327.40 million, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.88.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $69.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.00 million. Research analysts predict that Northwest Pipe will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NWPX. Zacks Investment Research cut Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northwest Pipe in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Northwest Pipe Co operates as a manufacturer of engineered steel pipe water systems in North America. It operates through the Water Infrastructure segment, which produces engineered pipeline systems including steel pipe, reinforced concrete pipe, and protective linings. These pipeline systems are primarily used in water infrastructure including drinking water systems, hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, industrial plant piping systems, certain structural applications and other applications.

