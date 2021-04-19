Squarepoint Ops LLC Cuts Position in Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its holdings in Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,355 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Eastman Kodak were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Eastman Kodak by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,871,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,234,000 after purchasing an additional 106,895 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Eastman Kodak by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 530,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after purchasing an additional 233,533 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Eastman Kodak by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 281,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Eastman Kodak by 38.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 230,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 63,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Eastman Kodak in the fourth quarter valued at $1,208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Kodak alerts:

Eastman Kodak stock opened at $7.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Eastman Kodak has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.63.

About Eastman Kodak

Eastman Kodak Co engages in the provision of analog and digital innovations. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals and Brand. The Traditional Printing segment consists of Prepress Solutions, which includes Kodak’s digital offset plate offerings and computer-to-plate imaging solutions.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KODK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Kodak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Kodak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.