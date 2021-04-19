Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New $247,000 Investment in First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its position in First Choice Bancorp by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in First Choice Bancorp by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in First Choice Bancorp by 313.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in First Choice Bancorp by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in First Choice Bancorp by 7.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. 34.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCBP opened at $24.45 on Monday. First Choice Bancorp has a one year low of $12.39 and a one year high of $25.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.85.

First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.26. First Choice Bancorp had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $27.73 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%.

In other news, Director Thomas Iino sold 1,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $30,693.89. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,025 shares in the company, valued at $40,439.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of First Choice Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

First Choice Bancorp Company Profile

First Choice Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Choice Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, families, and small and medium-sized businesses. It accepts interest and non-interest demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposit.

