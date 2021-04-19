Squarepoint Ops LLC Raises Stake in Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) by 470.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,923 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.27% of Nine Energy Service worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nine Energy Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 50.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NINE opened at $2.10 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.70. Nine Energy Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $6.59. The stock has a market cap of $66.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 3.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43.

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.36). Nine Energy Service had a negative net margin of 136.82% and a negative return on equity of 65.52%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nine Energy Service, Inc. will post -3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David Crombie sold 64,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total transaction of $213,077.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,813.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ann G. Fox sold 20,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total value of $68,351.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 409,607 shares in the company, valued at $1,343,510.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Nine Energy Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

About Nine Energy Service

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development across North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, which consist of blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

