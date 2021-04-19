Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 14,788 Shares of Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its holdings in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) by 63.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,788 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Echo Global Logistics were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ECHO. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Echo Global Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $270,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Echo Global Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $307,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Echo Global Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $336,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Echo Global Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $633,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

ECHO stock opened at $32.88 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.79. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.33 and a fifty-two week high of $34.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $874.87 million, a PE ratio of 137.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $754.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Echo Global Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

ECHO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Susquehanna cut shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.15.

In other Echo Global Logistics news, COO David B. Menzel sold 15,000 shares of Echo Global Logistics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $429,750.00. Also, Director Samuel K. Skinner sold 8,389 shares of Echo Global Logistics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total transaction of $261,904.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,137.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

