Squarepoint Ops LLC Trims Stake in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) by 43.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,927 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.15% of Olympic Steel worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Olympic Steel by 264.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Olympic Steel in the 4th quarter worth about $164,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Olympic Steel in the 3rd quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Olympic Steel during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. 64.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZEUS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Olympic Steel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Olympic Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of ZEUS opened at $28.52 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $315.86 million, a PE ratio of -52.81 and a beta of 1.56. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.74 and a 52-week high of $32.60.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $331.55 million for the quarter. Olympic Steel had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a negative return on equity of 2.20%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Olympic Steel’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Olympic Steel, Inc processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

