Squirrel Finance (NUTS) One Day Volume Tops $206,118.00

Squirrel Finance (CURRENCY:NUTS) traded up 26.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 19th. One Squirrel Finance coin can now be bought for about $8.46 or 0.00014799 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Squirrel Finance has a total market cap of $6.24 million and $206,118.00 worth of Squirrel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Squirrel Finance has traded 137.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $39.66 or 0.00069378 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00019861 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000355 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.23 or 0.00089629 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.14 or 0.00666807 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00042643 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Squirrel Finance Profile

Squirrel Finance (CRYPTO:NUTS) is a coin. Squirrel Finance’s total supply is 742,000 coins and its circulating supply is 737,660 coins. Squirrel Finance’s official website is squirrel.finance. Squirrel Finance’s official Twitter account is @SquirrelDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Squirrel aims to develop a trusted ecosystem to empower, secure & simplify DeFi for end users. “

