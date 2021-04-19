SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) Short Interest Up 31.1% in March

SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 877,600 shares, a growth of 31.1% from the March 15th total of 669,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 998,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SRAX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SRAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of SRAX from $4.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of SRAX in a report on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SRAX in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SRAX by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of SRAX in the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of SRAX by 636.0% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 138,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 119,639 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRAX stock opened at $4.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.49. SRAX has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $7.20.

SRAX Company Profile

SRAX, Inc, a digital marketing and data technology company, provides tools to reach consumers with marketing and advertising communication in the United States. The company's machine learning technology analyzes marketing data to identify core consumers and their characteristics across marketing channels.

