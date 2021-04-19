SS&C Technologies (SSNC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 26th. Analysts expect SS&C Technologies to post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect SS&C Technologies to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ SSNC opened at $72.91 on Monday. SS&C Technologies has a 12 month low of $49.01 and a 12 month high of $74.29. The stock has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SS&C Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.65.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

