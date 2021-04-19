Stabilus S.A. (ETR:STM) Receives €62.33 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Stabilus S.A. (ETR:STM) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €62.33 ($73.33).

STM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on shares of Stabilus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €61.00 ($71.76) target price on shares of Stabilus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on shares of Stabilus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on shares of Stabilus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €76.00 ($89.41) target price on shares of Stabilus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of STM stock traded up €2.45 ($2.88) on Friday, hitting €68.05 ($80.06). The stock had a trading volume of 30,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,533. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €61.31 and its 200-day moving average is €58.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.31, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.32. Stabilus has a 52-week low of €33.02 ($38.85) and a 52-week high of €70.00 ($82.35).

Stabilus Company Profile

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

