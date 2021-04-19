Stacks Trading Up 15.1% Over Last 7 Days (STX)

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded 22.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 19th. One Stacks coin can currently be bought for $2.33 or 0.00004099 BTC on popular exchanges. Stacks has a total market capitalization of $2.54 billion and approximately $46.19 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Stacks has traded 15.1% higher against the US dollar.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002461 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $36.14 or 0.00063436 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000928 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.24 or 0.00279531 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004601 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00027250 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00010617 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002529 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00027821 BTC.

About Stacks

STX uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,088,053,006 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack.

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

