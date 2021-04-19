Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Short Interest Up 44.8% in March

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 44.8% from the March 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SCBFY shares. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Standard Chartered alerts:

Standard Chartered stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.73. 7,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,137. Standard Chartered has a 12-month low of $8.48 and a 12-month high of $14.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.46.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.