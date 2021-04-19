Stantec (NYSE:STN) Given New $69.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) had its target price increased by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $55.00 to $69.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 45.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on Stantec from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. ATB Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Stantec in a report on Friday, February 26th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Stantec from $47.00 to $50.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Stantec from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.63.

Shares of NYSE STN traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.34. 3,568 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Stantec has a 52 week low of $27.26 and a 52 week high of $47.22. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.12.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. Stantec had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $661.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.59 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stantec will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stantec in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Stantec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Stantec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stantec during the third quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Stantec during the third quarter valued at approximately $381,000. 59.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

