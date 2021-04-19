State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 999 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $2,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALB. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $234,066.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,603,220.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $227,449.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,724,223.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,477 shares of company stock valued at $2,818,196 over the last ninety days. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ALB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $132.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Loop Capital raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $174.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Cowen started coverage on Albemarle in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Albemarle from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.30.

Shares of ALB stock opened at $152.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.38. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.75 and a fifty-two week high of $188.35. The company has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of 42.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $150.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.73.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. Albemarle had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $879.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.83%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

