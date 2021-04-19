State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Holdings in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its position in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,488 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $2,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALRM. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alarm.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Alarm.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Alarm.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Alarm.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Alarm.com by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 803 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $94.90 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.69, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.15. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $40.92 and a one year high of $108.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.19.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $165.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.64 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 17.50%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total transaction of $72,872.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 456,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,596,612.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total transaction of $113,489.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,046,027.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,278 shares of company stock worth $1,426,076. 20.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $79.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Imperial Capital raised shares of Alarm.com from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.78.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

