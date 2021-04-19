State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 1,628 Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.11% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $2,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000.

Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $25.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 14.29, a quick ratio of 14.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 44.00 and a beta of 1.32. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $25.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.15.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 31.54%. As a group, analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 152.38%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EPRT. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist increased their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Mizuho cut Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.45.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

