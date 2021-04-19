State of Alaska Department of Revenue Raises Holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 98.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 58,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,882 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Genpact were worth $2,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Birch Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 44,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,921,000 after buying an additional 7,813 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Genpact by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 607,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,138,000 after purchasing an additional 36,825 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,308,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Genpact by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 235,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,744,000 after purchasing an additional 6,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Genpact by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,603,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,318,000 after buying an additional 18,006 shares in the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on G shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Genpact from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.88.

In other news, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $3,010,000.00. Also, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $42,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 188,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,057,870.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,147 shares of company stock worth $3,143,747 in the last 90 days. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:G opened at $44.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Genpact Limited has a one year low of $29.42 and a one year high of $45.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.77. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Genpact had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $950.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $933.93 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.56%.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

