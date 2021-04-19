State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 23,510 Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,737 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 23,510 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $2,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Viavi Solutions by 235.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,962 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Viavi Solutions by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VIAV shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.56.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAV opened at $16.60 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 103.76 and a beta of 0.82. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.44 and a 1 year high of $17.13.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $299.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.49 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Viavi Solutions news, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total transaction of $39,763.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 219,005 shares in the company, valued at $3,554,451.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 1,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $33,747.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,075 shares of company stock valued at $209,529 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

