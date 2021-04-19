State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 3,550 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,765 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,550 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $2,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NSIT. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $697,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,907,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 546,223 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,562,000 after purchasing an additional 293,099 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,749,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,420,000 after purchasing an additional 47,379 shares during the period.

In other Insight Enterprises news, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $624,975.00. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NSIT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $82.00 to $102.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $72.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.38.

Shares of NSIT opened at $102.70 on Monday. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.00 and a 52 week high of $103.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.26. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides solutions to gain insights to network enabled devices, and spots patterns and trends through mass analysis; custom applications to help clients create disruption; custom-developed mobile, cloud, and IoT applications; and custom-developed solutions to help clients review actionable insights within their data, including artificial intelligence for prediction, optimization, cognitive, and vision services.

