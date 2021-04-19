State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Stock Position Raised by Country Trust Bank

Country Trust Bank raised its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 353,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,102 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank owned 0.10% of State Street worth $29,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new position in State Street during the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,223 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 71,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,969,000 after acquiring an additional 27,984 shares during the period. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc acquired a new stake in State Street during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in State Street by 15.6% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other State Street news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total transaction of $806,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,324,480.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $27,232.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,976.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,898 shares of company stock valued at $873,183 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STT traded down $0.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $79.64. 74,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,848,532. The stock has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $51.21 and a twelve month high of $87.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 33.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.07.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

