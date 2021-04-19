Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $57.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on STLD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Steel Dynamics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.33.

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $51.50 on Thursday. Steel Dynamics has a 12-month low of $20.58 and a 12-month high of $52.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.14.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.55%.

In related news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 8,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $394,197.10. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STLD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,048,000 after purchasing an additional 28,050 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 15,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 371,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,626,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at $351,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 126,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 6,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

