Steem Dollars (SBD) Price Hits $7.68 on Major Exchanges

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. One Steem Dollars coin can currently be bought for about $7.68 or 0.00013824 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Steem Dollars has a market capitalization of $53.96 million and $32,523.00 worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Steem Dollars has traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001272 BTC.

USDx stablecoin (USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC.

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Dollars (USDX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000271 BTC.

dForce USDx (USDX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Steem Dollars Coin Profile

Steem Dollars (SBD) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 7,023,307 coins. The official website for Steem Dollars is steem.io. The official message board for Steem Dollars is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem Backed Dollars or simply Steem Dollars are stable value pegged assets issued in the Steem.it platform. SBD are pegged to the value of the USD and can be redeemed on the Steem.it platform for about one dollar worth of Steem. When Content creators receive rewards on the Steem.it platform they are made available in 50% Steem Power, which can be redeemed continuously over a period of 104 weeks, and 50% SBD which can be fully redeemed for Steem in a 5 day period. SBD can also be transfered on the Steem Platform and can be exchanged outside of the Platform. “

Steem Dollars Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem Dollars should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem Dollars using one of the exchanges listed above.

