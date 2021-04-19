Stephens Increases The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Price Target to $195.00

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Stephens from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Stephens’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.02% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PNC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.94.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $178.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $75.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12-month low of $93.27 and a 12-month high of $184.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.99.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total transaction of $502,928.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,580 shares in the company, valued at $3,857,093.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $581,260.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,846,361.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,295 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,071 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

