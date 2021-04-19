Stephenson National Bank & Trust Cuts Holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Stephenson National Bank & Trust lowered its stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OZK. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Bank OZK in the third quarter worth about $475,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank OZK in the third quarter worth about $2,147,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Bank OZK by 1.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 209,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Bank OZK in the third quarter worth about $348,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bank OZK in the third quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank OZK stock opened at $39.83 on Monday. Bank OZK has a 52-week low of $17.33 and a 52-week high of $45.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.41. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.90.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. Bank OZK had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $266.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.03 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is 33.94%.

Several research firms have issued reports on OZK. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.20.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

