Stephenson National Bank & Trust Has $234,000 Stake in Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN)

Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) by 54.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Rexnord were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RXN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rexnord by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,534,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $376,536,000 after purchasing an additional 643,036 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Rexnord by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,799,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,551,000 after purchasing an additional 349,197 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Rexnord by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,745,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,418,000 after purchasing an additional 184,188 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rexnord during the 4th quarter worth about $63,194,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rexnord by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,525,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,251,000 after purchasing an additional 132,738 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on RXN. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Rexnord in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $43.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Rexnord presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE:RXN opened at $49.10 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.98 and a 200 day moving average of $40.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.43. Rexnord Co. has a 12 month low of $23.42 and a 12 month high of $51.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Rexnord had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $490.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.01 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rexnord Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from Rexnord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is 17.91%.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

