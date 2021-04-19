Stephenson National Bank & Trust Has $271,000 Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 82.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,740 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 1,136.4% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 544 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $70.51 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.56. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $77.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.59 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. Research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.4125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 33.13%.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $466,600.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,184 shares in the company, valued at $8,936,416.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Ezra Y. Yacob sold 3,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $245,147.70. Following the transaction, the president now owns 51,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,882,067. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,119 shares of company stock worth $1,356,231. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. TD Securities boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.88.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

