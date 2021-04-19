Stephenson National Bank & Trust Has $680,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Stephenson National Bank & Trust reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 0.5% of Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $56,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $225.47 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $136.11 and a one year high of $231.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $215.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.88.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

