stETH 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $93,146.00 (STETH)

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. One stETH coin can currently be bought for about $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, stETH has traded 27.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. stETH has a market capitalization of $5.39 million and $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.44 or 0.00062740 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $153.34 or 0.00279314 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004345 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00026020 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $365.32 or 0.00665429 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54,947.74 or 1.00086471 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $479.84 or 0.00874027 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

stETH Coin Profile

stETH launched on December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. stETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi. stETH’s official website is lido.fi. stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase stETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

