Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 220 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.0% of Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 14,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VB stock traded down $2.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $218.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,899. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $118.75 and a 52-week high of $223.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $215.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.77.

