Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the period. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $346,161,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $165,535,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,501,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,511,000 after purchasing an additional 263,365 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 847,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,167,000 after purchasing an additional 226,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,016,000.

VO traded down $2.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $228.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,832. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $139.33 and a 52-week high of $231.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $221.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.57.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

