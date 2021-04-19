Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) Price Target to $170.00

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $128.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.13% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

J has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Benchmark increased their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.46.

J stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $133.72. 19,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 671,067. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.14 and its 200-day moving average is $110.32. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 12 month low of $69.17 and a 12 month high of $136.19. The company has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.04, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 3.63%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 4,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $503,703.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,282,194.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $2,892,377.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 181,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,558,231.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

